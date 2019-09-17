Superior second-half sees Camross into county final over spirited The Harps

A supreme second-half performance from Camross sent them into the county final over The Harps, who enjoyed a solid first-half but just couldn’t maintain that same pace for the second.

Camross 1-11

St Brigid’s 0-9

Laois Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final

Alice Walsh of The Harps and Kirsten Keenan of Camross swapped frees to get things underway in game two of the double header in Mountrath.

The Harps hit their best spell of the match after that, as centre-forward Theresa Bennett delivered one of the finest scores of the day to nudge The Harps ahead.

Wing-forward Alice Walsh, who caused problems for the Camross defence in the first-half, fired over her second point, as Walsh reaped the rewards for taking on her marker with a sweet score.

Walsh did miss a free afterwards, but she was afforded another chance minutes later from a placed ball, and she atoned for her earlier error with The Harps’ fourth point.

Camross responded well, as Kirsten Keenan slotted over a free of her own, and although Walsh pointed again (free), Camross strung another three points together to level the teams.

Keenan was responsible for all three of those points, scoring two from placed ball situations and one from play.

While Keenan was on form for Camross up top, so was the inside forward alongside her, Sara Cuddy. She only needed one look before splitting the upright and giving Camross the lead for the first time.

Walsh was proving too hot to handle down the opposite end though, as this time she spun and turned before knocking over another one for The Harps.

However, Camross headed into the dressing rooms with a three point advantage thanks to a Sara Cuddy goal. Camross sensed The Harps defence was uncomfortable, and after they caused a turnover near their goals, Cuddy came out with the sliotar and tapped into the net.

While the first-half was very competitive, the second was not so much. Camross’ superior fitness and power told, and they tacked on the first three scores to build up a six point cushion.

Kirsten Keenan, Sara Cuddy and Lauren Boyhan were all on target for the women wearing black and amber, and it was difficult to see Camross relinquishing this lead.

However, if the first game between St Brigid’s and O’Moore’s taught Camross anything, it was to avoid complacency.

It appeared The Harps were staging a bit of a comeback as well, as Walsh rifled one over from close-range for her sides first score of the half.

Laura Saunders soon left four between the teams with a fine effort from an acute angle, but Camross steadied straight after. Two Keenan points, one from a free and one from play, brought the difference out to six again.

Although Walsh raised a white flag for The Harps, it was goals they required at this late stage to turn this contest on its head. None came though, as Camross’ defence held firm.

While it was a brave challenge from The Harps, it will be Camross in the final against St Brigid’s in what could be a cracker.

CAMROSS

Scorers: Kirsten Keenan 0-8 (0-6 frees), Sara Cuddy 1-2, Lauren Boyhan 0-1.

Team: Niamh Dollard; Fiona Scully, Mairead Burke, Elizabeth Ryan; Aimee Collier, Olga Parkinson, Shauna Cuddy; Lauren Boyhan, Claire Fitzgerald; Sarah Ann Fitzgerald, Aoife Burke, Síle Burke; Andrea Scully, Sara Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan. Subs: Aisling Burke for Shauna Cuddy (47 mins), Dawn Mortimer for Boyhan (52 mins), Maeve Collier for Parkinson (57 mins).

THE HARPS

Scorers: Alice Walsh 0-7 (0-4 frees), Theresa Bennett and Laura Saunders 0-1 each.

Team: Niamh McClearn; Roisín Phelan, Elaine Spencer, Jade Bergin; Rachael Bergin, Joan Dollard, Claire Walsh; Theresa Bennett, Joanne Prior; Sarah Broderick, Molly O’Connor, Alice Walsh; Aoife Phelan, Laura Saunders, Edel Costigan (C). Subs: Eimear Fitzpatrick for A Phelan (44 mins), Miriam Dalton for R Bergin (56 mins).

REFEREE: John Lalor (St Lazarian's)