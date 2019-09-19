Portlaoise crowned U-12 'A' Camogie champions with one-point win over Naomh Éamann

A last minute free, saw the Portlaoise U-12 Camogie team finish off the year with a fantastic win against Naomh Éamann on Sunday afternoon in Mountrath.

Portlaoise 1 - 2

Naomh Éamann 1- 1

Laois U-12 'A' Camogie Championship Final

In poor weather conditions the standard of camogie served up by both teams was spectacular.

Portlaoise hit the ground running with an early goal, a free from Rebecca Cahill dropped in the square and Emily Conroy found the back of the net putting Portlaoise ahead in the first minute. This was not to last very long, when a resilient Naomh Éamann, answered with a goal and a point in quick succession.

A battle ensued for the rest of the first half with Faye Brown and Rebecca Cahill working hard in the middle of the field. It was obvious Naomh Éamann were not going to relinquish their title easily. The Portlaoise defense has a never give up attitude and Savanagh Lawless and Ruby Doyle worked tirelessly to keep Naomh Éamann out.

Despite some strong advances from the Portlaoise forwards Roisin Murphy, Lola Marum and Anna Mulligan, Portlaoise were unable to score and were one point down going in at half time with a score line of 1-1 to 1-0.

The second half continued in the same vein with Portlaoise threatening every time they were on the ball.

Katie Cahill was excellent in the Portlaoise goals, her decision making and distribution of the ball was super. Ailbhe Carroll and Emily Conroy were a constant threat to the Naomh Éamann defense, however it was a Rebecca Cahill free that leveled the sides and lifted the Portlaoise girls.

The sterling work of the Portlaoise half-back line that was to see Portlaoise steal the victory. The superb Aoife Morris at centre back, flanked admirably by Lily Gavin and Abi White, was the platform for every Portlaoise attack.

A drive forward by Faye Brown in the last minute of the game won a free for Portlaoise and the superb Aoife Morris drove it straight over the bar. Portlaoise came away winners with only a point separating the sides.

This talented group of girls are a credit to the Portlaoise Camogie club and all the hard work being done there. Portlaoise Camogie club will line out its first ever team at Senior grade this weekend in the Junior County Final in O’Moore park at 1.00pm against an experienced Camross side. With this underage setup, Portlaoise are going to be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come.

PORTLAOISE

Team: Katie Cahill, Savanagh Lawless, Ruby Doyle, Abi White, Aoife Morris(C), Lily Gavin, Rebecca Cahill, Faye Brown, Roisin Murphy, Lola Marum, Anna Mulligan, Emily Conroy, Ailbhe Carroll (C), Ellen Peacock, Sara Corrigan, Eire Delaney, Faye Byrne, Cara Coleman, Chloe Byrne, Jennah McCann, Leah McEvoy, Kayleigh Dunne, Tirna Harrison McCormack, Lily May Whelan, Ellen Bergin, Abbey Blake Dunne, Aoibheann Burke, Shauna Lalor, Ashlinn Lalor.

Mentors: Amanda Conroy, Stephen Doyle and Brendan Gavin.