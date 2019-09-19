Portarlington book semi-final berth after 8-goal replay thriller against Graiguecullen

Portarlington are through to the semi-final of the Laois Senior Football Championship after a fourteen point victory over Graiguecullen at O'Moore Park tonight in a game that featured eight goals.

Portarlington 5 - 15

Graiguecullen 3 - 7

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Replay

Graiguecullen were the quickest to settle in O'Moore Park with the opening two points of the day going their way. Jamie Parr set the scoring underway with a converted free in the first minute, and goalkeeper Danny Doogue - who kicked three placed balls in the drawn game - added their second a minute later.

Portarlington didn't take long to kick into life, a lovely point from David Murphy coming in the third minutes in what was to be the first of five in-a-row for Martin Murphy's side. Jake Foster, who salvaged a draw for them last weekend, slotted his first free of the game next, and then David Murphy had a great goal chance denied by Danny Bolger. Colm Murphy (free), Stephen O'Neill and Colin Slevin points followed to give them a three point lead.

Graiguecullen stemmed the tide with Bolger coming forward to nail his second free of the day. Portarlington went straight back onto the offensive to kick the next two points through a Murphy free and Slevin.

Jamie Parr and Murphy traded frees before Portarlington lifted two green flags in as many minutes to storm into a commanding lead. Sean Byrne hit for their first on 24 minutes and their second arrived directly after after a blazing run by Paddy O'Sullivan left David Murphy with just Danny Bolger to beat.

The teams closed out the remainder of the half with a point more apiece to send Portarlington in nine points ahead, 2-8 to 0-5.

The second-half was littered with goals, five in total and all within minutes of each other.

Graiguecullen started well with Ross Hennessy swinging over a nice point, but then Port saw two goal chances missed with Bolger denying the second attempt. Colm Murphy hit back for Portarlington, but then the goals started.

Aaron Forbes struck for Graiguecullen first after he pounced on the loose ball in the square, and right after they had their second when Forbes was fouled on the 13m and some clever thinking from James Doogue saw his quickly-taken bullet catch Port off guard and make it a three point game.

Portarlington picked up the pace with points from David Murphy and Slevin closely followed by a David Murphy goal with 42 minutes on the clock after a well-drilled move. Portarlington continued to break forward and with Colm Murphy adding 1-1 within a minute of each other.

Graiguecullen roared back when Forbes' attempt at a point dropped short and Danny Doogue finished to the net soccer-style to give Graigue a lifeline, but it was short lived as Port hit for their fifth of the game a minute later with Colin Slevin squeezing his shot past Bolger for goal number eight of the night.

Portarlington closed out the game with a late brace from Jake Foster to send them through to the semi-final where Portlaoise await.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: David Murphy 2-2, Colm Murphy 1-5 (0-4 frees), Colin Slevin 1-3, Sean Byrne 1-0, Jake Foster 0-3 (frees), Stephen O’Neill 0-2.

Team: Scott Osborne; Diarmuid Bennett, Keith Bracken, Alex Mohan; Paddy O'Sullivan, Jason Moore, Robbie Pigott; Sean Byrne, Adam Ryan; Colin Slevin, Colm Murphy, Stephen O'Neill; Jake Foster, David Murphy, Ronan Coffey. Subs: Eoin McCann for Moore (30 mins), Jonathon Fullam for O’Neill (39 mins), Darragh Galvin for Coffey (46 mins), Cathal Ryan for C Murphy (60 mins), Hayden Weldon for Foster (61 mins).

GRAIGUECULLEN

Scorers: Danny Doogue, Aaron Forbes and James Doogue (free) 1-0 each, Jamie Parr 0-3 (frees), Danny Bolger (frees) and Ross Hennessy 0-2 each.

Team: Danny Bolger; Shane Alyward, Ross Alcock, Martin Doyle; Luke Alsybury, Mark Timmons, Chris Hurley; Jamie Sheehan, Trevor Collins; Danny Alsybury, Aaron Forbes, Jamie Parr; Ross Hennessy, Brian Byrne, Ambrose Ian Flemming. Subs: Eoin Alsybury for Aylward (28 mins), Shane O’Neill for Sheehan (HT), Michael Hand for Flemming (HT), Danny Doogue for Parr (HT), James Doogue for D Alsybury (35 mins), Bobby Doyle for Timmons (55 mins).

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)