Book detailing the Laois footballers triumphant tour of the USA in 1938 set to be launched

A book to commemorate the historic trip of the Laois footballers to the USA in 1938 will be launched on the 5th and 12th of October 2019.



The book contains many unique photographs and details of the trip, including excerpts from the writings of Lar Brady, Chairman of Laois GAA, who kept a diary while on tour with the team.



It will be launched in two locations: Stradbally on Saturday 5th October in Dunne’s Lounge at 9pm, and at Graiguecullen GAA club house on Saturday 12th October at 8pm. Stradbally had nine players on the team and Graiguecullen had seven out of touring party of twenty players on the trip.



The book also contains some details of the 1981 trip by the Laois Senior football team.

Written and compiled by Brian Delaney who can be contacted at 0862306958. The book will be available in hardback and will cost €20. Any profits will be donated to charity.



All are invited to the book launches, relatives and friends of the players who were on tour and all Laois GAA followers.

The Laois footballers on board the SS Manhattan en route to the USA in 1938. Back Row - Jack Delaney Snr (trainer), Joe Brennan, Tom Delaney, Chris Delaney, Tommy Murphy, Bill Delaney, Mick Haughney, Tom Walsh, Dan Walsh. Middle Row - Syd Harkin, Dick Rankins, Jack Delaney (capt), Lar Brady (County Chairman), Joe Conway, John McDarby, Martin 'Buxie' Farrell. Front Row - Paddy Swayne, Ned Begley, Jim Slater, Danny Douglas, Mick Delaney, Jim 'Rexie' McDonald.