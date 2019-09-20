WATCH: All eight goals from a thrilling Laois SFC quarter-final replay

Portarlington booked their place in the last four of the Laois SFC on Thursday night, defeating Graiguecullen after a replay in a game jam-packed with goals.

The sides were forced to meet again after they played out a dramatic draw on Sunday last, finishing stalemate at 2-11 apiece following a game that was littered with sparks throughout.

After drawing level on three occasions in the final 10 minutes, Portarlington had a late, late chance to snatch the victory at the death with a free in the fifth minute of injury-time - but it wasn't to be.

They met again last night at O'Moore Park with a place in the semi-finals of the Championship at stake, and Portarlington made no mistake this time around as they ran out 14 point victors to advance to the last four where the reigning county champions and three in-a-row chasing Portlaoise await.

Spectators certainly got their money's worth for the replayed game, 8-22 scored between the two teams as Portarlington won comfortably on a final score of 5-15 to 3-7 with some classy goals scored.

Watch all the goals below:

Fans got a real treat last night with a goal fest between @Graiguegaa and Portarlington GAA in the @CLGLaois Championship QF. What a great promotion of what the Laois Championship has to offer #GAA #ChampionshipSeason #Goals #LaoisGAA #OPPA pic.twitter.com/Sa81l9tUNU — OnPoint Performance Analysis (@AnalysisOnpoint) September 20, 2019

*Video Credit: OnPoint Performance Analysis (@AnalysisOnpoint) Twitter

