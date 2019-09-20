Laois SHC Prediction: Camross v Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship

Laois SHC Quarter-Final

Camross v Castletown

O'Moore Park @7.45pm, Friday 20th September

Odds: Camross 2/9 | Draw 11/1 | Castletown 7/2

The reigning county champions, Camross, and familiar foes Castletown will go head-to-head in the quarter-final of the Laois SHC this evening at O'Moore Park.

Earlier this season, Camross cruised past Castletown in a league and Palmer Cup final double fixture, but Camross also suffered a major blow in that one. Zane Keenan picked up a nasty injury and is still on the road to recovery.

Castletown have performed as well as can be expected so far, finishing second in a group that had Rathdowney-Errill in it. They opened with a win against strugglers Portlaoise, but then suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the aforementioned Rathdowney-Errill before rounding off the group stages with a win against Ballinakill in what was essentially a two-way battle for second place.

Camross have yet to hit the ground running in the championship thus far. They lost to the bookies favourites for the Bob O'Keefe Cup, Borris-Kilcotton, by two points in the opening round. They bounced back with a win against relegation contenders Abbeyleix in Round 2 with the wheels appearing to be back on track, but then fell again in Round 3 to the impressive Clough-Ballacolla to leave them finish third in the group.

There's plenty of history between the two sides and if there's to be a shock in this championship, it very well may take place here.

Verdict: Castletown