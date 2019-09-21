Camross conquer Borris-Kilcotton to win Intermediate title

Following on from the success of their Camogie teams earlier in the day, Camross collected their third cup of the day on the steps of the stand in O'Moore Park tonight, this time the Laois Intermediate title following a comprehensive victory over Borris-Kilcotton.

Camross 3 - 18

Borris-Kilcotton 0 - 13

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship final

Camross opened the scoring in the first minute, Kevin Lalor firing over the first of the day before Oisin Bennett hit their second to double their early lead.

Borris-Kilcotton got on the board with an Eoin Fitzpatrick point not long after, but Camross struck back through Matthew Collier to keep Camross ahead.

Borris-Kilcotton hit a purple patch just after the ten minute mark as they went on to hit four in-a-row DJ Kelly, Oisin Fleming and a brace of frees from Emmett Jones.

In typical Camross fashion, they went up the the other end and grabbed the opening goal of the game through Joe Ryan - ending their 11 minute drought.

The final ten minutes of the half saw seven points scored, Eoin Fitzpatrick accounting for all of Borris-Kilcotton's three while David Mortimer (2), Matthew Collier and Joe Ryan all lifted white flags to send Camross in two points ahead 1-7 to 0-8.

Camross dominated for large parts of the second-half as they proved to be far more clinical in front of the posts.

The half started at a fast pace with Jones firing over three frees for the Borris-Kilcotton cause, but so did Camross through Mortimer (2) and a long range Rob Tyrell point to keep them two points in front.

Camross took the game by the scruff of the neck from here, hitting 1-3 before their opposition would score again. David Mortimer was on hand to fire 1-1, while Joe Ryan and Oisin Bennett posted points.

Borris-Kilcotton briefly interrupted the Camross scoring with a Jones free, but Camross went back on the offensive and rattled off a further 1-4 with Oisin Bennett bagging the goal.

Borris-Kilcotton managed two lates scores through Jones and John Wall, however, fittingly, the final score of the game went Camross' way with substitute Robert Delaney sealing the win.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

CAMROSS

Scorers: David Mortimer 1-6 (3 frees, 1 ’65), Oisin Bennett 1-2, Joe Ryan 1-2, Robert Tyrell 0-3, Matthew Collier 0-2, Odhran Phelan 0-1, Kevin Lawlor 0-1, Robert Delaney 0-1.

Team: Tadhg Doran; Daniel Breen, Malvin Moloney, Craig Delaney; Rob Tyrell, Damien Keenan, Michael Phelan; Colin Palmer, Eoin Dowling; David Mortimer, Matthew Collier, Odhran Phelan; Oisin Bennett, Joe Ryan, Kevin Lalor. Subs: Tadhg Drennan for C Delaney (40 mins), Patrick Burke for Lalor (54 mins), Robert Delaney for Palmer (57 mins), Ollie Conroy for Mortimer (60 mins).

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Scorers: Emmet Jones 0-6 (five frees), Eoin Fitzpatrick 0-4 (one free), DJ Kelly 0-1, Oisin Fleming 0-1, John Wall 0-1

Team: Mark Hanlon; Enda Parlon, Ben Quinlan, Owen Drennan; Ciaran Finlay, Bill Meade, Chris Jones; David Scott, DJ Kelly; Eoin Fitzpatrick, Stephen Campion, Willie Abbott; John Wall, Emmet Jones, Oisin Fleming. Subs: Enda Fitzpatrick for C Jones (HT), Willie Whelan for Abbott (41 mins), Robert Jones for Fleming (51 mins).

REFEREE: George Boyhan (Clough-Ballacolla)