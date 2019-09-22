GAA
DRAW: Semi-final pairings for Laois Senior and Senior 'A' Hurling Championships
O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on a summer evening. Photo: Alf Harvey
The draw for the semi-finals of the Laois Senior and Senior 'A' Hurling Championships was made following the last game of Sunday's triple-header of hurling action at O'Moore Park.
Draw:
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Clough-Ballacolla v Borris-Kilcotton
Rathdowney-Errill v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Colt v Rosenallis
Ballyfin v The Harps
