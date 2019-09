All of this week's Laois GAA Fixtures

Wednesday

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Annanough 19:00 Portlaoise v Ballyroan Abbey

Crettyard 19:00 Na Fianna Og v Graiguecullen



Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Stradbally 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Rosenallis



Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Castletown 18:00 The Harps v Castletown



Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Football Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Portarlington 19:00 Portarlington v Ballylinan

Tony Byrne Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v St Pauls



Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Shield Final (Extra time if necessary / Toss for Venue)

Venue TBC 18:00 Portlaoise “B” v Clough Ballacolla

Thursday

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Ballyfin 18:00 Ballyfin v Camross

Friday

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

LOETB CoE 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling Final (Extra time if necessary)

LOETB CoE 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v St Fintan’s Mountrath



Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary / First Named Home Venue)

Kilcavan 18:00 Kilcavan The Rock v Na Fianna Og

Mountmellick 18:00 Mountmellick v The Harps

Saturday

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final

O’Moore Park 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Rosenallis

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final

O’Moore Park 17:30 Castletown v O’Dempsey’s

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling Championship Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Castletown 15:00 Castletown v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC 16:30 St Joseph’s v Portlaoise or Graiguecullen

Venue TBC 16:30 Portarlington or Stradbally Parish Gaels v Killeshin or St Pauls

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Ballylinan 16:30 Ballylinan v Crettyard

Ballacolla 16:30 Clough Ballacolla v Park Ratheniska Spink

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Football Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

The Heath 16:30 The Heath v O’Dempsey’s

Killeshin 16:30 Killeshin v Kilcavan The Rock

Sunday

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Finals

O’Moore Park 14:00 Portlaoise v Portarlington

O’Moore Park 15:30 Killeshin v Ballyfin



Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Stradbally 11:30 St Joseph’s v Emo Courtwood

Ratheniska 11:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Portlaoise



Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Hurling Championship Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Shanahoe 11:30 Abbeyleix Gaels v The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary/ First Named Home Venue)

Venue TBC 18:15 Spink Park Ratheniska v Mountmellick