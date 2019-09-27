Fans flocked to Cuddy Hurleys stand at Ploughing Championships to meet hurling stars

If the crowds at local hurl makers, Cuddy Hurleys, stand at the National Ploughing Championships last week are any indication then we can see why they are the hurl-maker of choice for All-Ireland winners.

Based in Portlaoise, Martin Cuddy and the team at Cuddy Hurleys were a big hit at the Ploughing Championships last week in Carlow.

Rated highly by hurlers across the country, Cuddy hurleys are used by some of the biggest names in inter-county hurling. Limerick stars Cian Lynch and 2018 winning captain Declan Hannon feature amongst the list of names, as does Clare hurler and All-Ireland winner in 2013 Colm Galvin.

Over the course of the three days, all three players stopped by to stock-up their supply of Cuddy hurls as well as to pose for photos, selfies and autographs with adoring fans from across Ireland.

Take a look below:

Martin Cuddy of Cuddy Hurleys pictured with Limerick hurling stars Declan Hannon (left) and Cian Lynch (right)

Limerick hurler and 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch at the Cuddy Hurleys stand at the Ploughing Championships

Limerick hurler and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon

Clare hurler Colm Galvin

Michael and John Kenny, Ballacolla, pictured with Cian Lynch