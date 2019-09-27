WATCH: County final fever grips Laois GAA club

As we head in to the final few days of September, county final season is upon us here in Laois.

Rosenallis is a dual club thriving this season with their footballers through to county final, while their hurlers are through to a semi-final.

The Laois Intermediate football final will pit them against their neighbours, Clonaslee St Manman's, on Saturday evening at O'Moore Park, while their hurlers are through to the Senior 'A' semi-final the following weekend where they will meet Colt as they go in search of silverware.

The Rosenallis footballers path to the final included wins against Annanough and The Rock before toppling the Town with a healthy 5 point victory to set the stage for the finale.

Ahead of Saturday's big game, the youth ranks in Rosenallis have been sending their good luck messages to the Intermediate team via video. Take a look below:

The intermediate football final between Rosenallis and Clonaslee St Manman’s takes place this Saturday, September 28, at 7.15pm in O’Moore Park.