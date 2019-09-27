Laois GAA chairman delighted for hurling All-Star nominees after 'stunning' year

The chairman of the Laois GAA County Board has congratulated the two Laois hurlers who have been made it to the list of GAA Hurling All-Star nominees.

Mr Peter O'Neill lauded the achievement of Enda Rowland from Abbeyleix and Rathdowney-Errill player Jack Kelly.

"I am delighted for Enda and Jack to get their All-Star nominations everyone in Laois GAA is very proud of them and really appreciated the stunning performances as the pleasure that both players gave during 2019 season. More below tweet.

"For their clubs St Lazerian's Abbeyleix and Rathdowney-Errill there must a great sense of achievement that they have such hurling role models within their ranks.

"We wish them and all who wear a Laois jersey in the coming season good health and good fortune both on and off the playing fields," said the chairman.