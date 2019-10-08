Laois GAA announce referees for county hurling finals

Laois GAA have announced the officials for the upcoming Senior and Senior 'A' Hurling finals in two weeks time.

Castletown’s Alan Doheny will referee his first Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Final as Rathdowney-Errill and Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton do battle for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

Alan will be joined on the day by his linesmen, John Lalor (Shanahoe) & Brochan O’Reilly (Portlaoise), while Ronan Devaney (Camross) will be Sideline Official.

Doheny’s umpires will be Conor Hiney, Darragh Hiney, Fionan Cuddy & Damien Fitzpatrick

The Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship A Final between The Harps and Rosenallis will see Padraig Dunne (Colt) referee his first final at the grade.

Padraig will be joined on the day by his linesmen, John Lalor (Shanahoe) & George Boyhan (Clough-Ballacolla), while JJ Gorman (Clough Ballacolla) will act as Sideline Official.

Dunne’s umpires on the day will be Bosco Grant, Nathan Dunne, Enda Mulhall and Joe Stackpool.

The Senior and Senior 'A' finals will be played on Sunday, 20th October at O'Moore Park.