Leinster Championship fixtures revealed for Laois hurlers

The fixtures have been confirmed for the 2020 Leinster Hurling Championship.

Eddie Brennan's Laois senior hurlers will have two home and two away games in their Leinster Hurling Championship campaign in 2020.

The 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions will open their account against the 2017 All-Ireland champions, Galway, at home in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on the weekend of the 9/10 May.

Brennan's men then face two tough days on the road when they travel to Nowlan Park to take on Brian Cody's defeated 2019 All-Ireland finalists, Kilkenny, before heading to the capital to face a Dublin side that will be looking to avenge their shock defeat to the O'Moore men in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final over the summer.

Laois will wrap up in Round 4 ((as they have a bye in Round 5) when they welcome Davy Fitzgerald's reigning Leinster champions, Wexford, to O'Moore Park the first weekend in June.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship 2020:

Round 1, 9/10 May

Dublin v Kilkenny

Laois v Galway

Wexford Bye

Round 2, 16/17 May

Kilkenny v Laois

Wexford v Dublin

Galway Bye

Round 3A, 23/24 May

Wexford v Galway

Round 3B, 30/31 May

Dublin v Laois

Round 4, 6/7 June

Laois v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Dublin Bye

Round 5, 13/14 June

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Laois Bye