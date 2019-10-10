GAA
Leinster Championship fixtures revealed for Laois hurlers
The fixtures have been confirmed for the 2020 Leinster Hurling Championship.
Eddie Brennan's Laois senior hurlers will have two home and two away games in their Leinster Hurling Championship campaign in 2020.
The 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions will open their account against the 2017 All-Ireland champions, Galway, at home in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on the weekend of the 9/10 May.
Brennan's men then face two tough days on the road when they travel to Nowlan Park to take on Brian Cody's defeated 2019 All-Ireland finalists, Kilkenny, before heading to the capital to face a Dublin side that will be looking to avenge their shock defeat to the O'Moore men in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final over the summer.
Laois will wrap up in Round 4 ((as they have a bye in Round 5) when they welcome Davy Fitzgerald's reigning Leinster champions, Wexford, to O'Moore Park the first weekend in June.
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship 2020:
Round 1, 9/10 May
Dublin v Kilkenny
Laois v Galway
Wexford Bye
Round 2, 16/17 May
Kilkenny v Laois
Wexford v Dublin
Galway Bye
Round 3A, 23/24 May
Wexford v Galway
Round 3B, 30/31 May
Dublin v Laois
Round 4, 6/7 June
Laois v Wexford
Galway v Kilkenny
Dublin Bye
Round 5, 13/14 June
Kilkenny v Wexford
Galway v Dublin
Laois Bye
