WATCH: Get in the county final spirit with this class video by Laois GAA

The Laois Senior and Minor football finals are down for contest this weekend, and this video will get you in the county final spirit.

This Sunday O'Moore Park will play host to the showpiece deciders in both the Senior and Minor football championships as Emo Courtwood, Ballyroan Abbey, Portlaoise and Killeshin go in search of silverware.

Emo Courtwood and Ballyroan Abbey will contest the Minor final at 2pm in what is expected to be a well-matched finale.

Then at 4pm, the three-in-a-row chasing reigning champions Portlaoise will defend their title against Killeshin in what will be the south Laois club's first ever SFC final.

What better way to get in the mood for the weekend that's in it than this stunning suspense-building video by Laois GAA's PR guru Paul Dargan. Watch below:

