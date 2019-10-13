FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from the Laois Minor and Senior Football finals

*Our county football final coverage is in association with The Baba's Barbershop

GAA supporters from across Laois will flock to O'Moore Park, Portlaoise today for the finals of the Laois Minor and Senior football finals.

Ballyroan Abbey take on Emo Courtwood in the Minor final at 2pm, Ballyroan Abbey looking to record back-to-back titles having successfully bridged a 47 year gap.

The dominant force in Laois football, Portlaoise, are aiming to capture their 35th title in total - their third in a row - when they meet final debutants Killeshin at 4pm.

Follow all the action below: