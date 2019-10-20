PREVIEW: Rosenallis and The Harps to do battle in Senior ‘A’ decider

*Our Senior hurling final coverage is in association with W.R. Shaw Ltd

In a repeat of one of the opening fixtures of the Senior 'A' Hurling Championship, Rosenallis take on The Harps with both teams dreaming of playing senior hurling next year.

The Harps have been on song throughout this year’s championship, winning all their matches en route to the final, handing out some hefty scorelines along the way.

Rosenallis didn’t get out of the blocks straight away, the aforementioned game against this today’s opponents throwing up an early bump in the road. Since then it’s been more or less plain sailing as they set up a repeat fixture with The Harps.

It was goals that made the difference when these sides met back at the start of August. Level at the break, The Harps took the victory on a scoreline of 2-18 to 0-18 behind goals from John Brophy and Ciaran Comerford. The victory could well give The Harps a psychological edge on Sunday, knowing they’ve gotten the best of Rosenallis before. Retribution will be on the minds of Dan Gilmartin’s side.

After the opening clash the Harps would go from strength to strength. A comprehensive fifteen point win against Slieve Bloom put them firmly in command of the group. A game not without its share of controversy as the Harps saw manager, Fintan Deegan and corner-back Shane Phelan sent off in a fiery clash.

It was then onto a meeting with Shanahoe and another solid victory. Eleven points the difference between the sides. Level at seven points a piece, The Harps put on a show in the second half notching 1-12 to their opponents meagre 0-4. Straight into the semi-finals for Deegan and his men.

Ballyfin met them there after their quarter-final victory against Shanahoe. Reduced to thirteen men in the second half, Ballyfin could not claw back the five point half-time deficit and ultimately sank to an eleven point defeat. The Harps marched on to their second consecutive Senior ‘A’ final, hoping to go one better than last year.



Rosenallis bounced back immediately after their opening day defeat. A thirteen point victory over Shanahoe, despite being reduced to fourteen men. Paddy Keating the main difference in this one as he amassed 2-5 of his sides 2-18 in an impressive display.

A less straightforward victory followed for Rosenallis against eventual bottom team Slieve Bloom. Only four points separated the two sides in the end. Brian Fitzpatrick and Donnagh Callally providing key scores to ensure a quarter final berth for Rosenallis.

From there it was a matchup with Mountrath with Rosenallis easing to a twenty-two point victory. Mountrath amounted just six point total while Paddy Keating continued his good form, pouring in 1-8 for his side.

A similarly one sided semi final against Colt saw Rosenallis cruise to the Senior ‘A’ decider. Just one week after claiming the Intermediate final, Gilmartin’s men powered home to a fifteen point victory with goals coming from John Lennon, Fiachra Fennell and Walter Murphy. Another 0-5 from Paddy Keating and Rosenallis were on their way to the final to set up an opportunity for revenge against The Harps.

Today’s clash looks to be the perfect curtain raiser. Both teams are in fine form this year. With scores not being in short supply throughout the championship, you can expect a fine attacking display at both ends.

With a victory over their opponents already under their belts The Harps certainly hold a mental advantage, but will the will for revenge fire Rosenallis up and past The Harps to glory and back into the Senior championship once more?

Throw in is fixed for 2pm in O’Moore Park.