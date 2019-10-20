Rosenallis withstand brave comeback from The Harps to do the double

Rosenallis withstood a brave comeback from The Harps to secure a hurling and football double, and their place in the Senior ranks of Laois hurling in 2020.

Rosenallis 1 - 12

The Harps 1 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Final

The opening half proved to be mainly one-way traffic as Rosenallis dictated the proceedings.

Rosenallis opened the scoring with John Lennon pointing two minutes in but Michael Lanigan shot back with a free from 65 metres a minute later.

Rosenallis took the lead again through a long range free from goalkeeper Stephen Kelly, before Lanigan restored parity with his second free of the game.

Rosenallis were gaining a foothold in the game with every passing minute as they looked the hungrier of the two sides.

Ten minutes passed before the next score arrived, and it was worth waiting for. Brian Fitzpatrick picked out Ronan Murray on the edge of the square and the corner-forward sent it across the face of goal and nestled it in the bottom corner as the Rosenallis support went wild.

Brian Fitzpatrick and John Lennon added two points in as many minutes to push the Rosenallis lead out to four points with 20 minutes played.

Lanigan closed out the Harps' account for the half shortly after with his third free of the day, but Rosenallis went straight back on the offensive as they close out the remainder of the half with points from Fiachra C Fennell (2), Brian Fitzpatrick and Paddy Keating to see them enter the dressing rooms with an eight point lead - 1-8 to 0-3.

On the resumption Lanigan went for goal from a 21m free, but keeper Stephen Kelly turned it out for a 65. Lanigan duly converted the resulting shot.

Paddy Keating sent over three frees for Rosenallis in the 15 minutes that followed, while Lanigan (2) and Padraic Dunne scores kept the The Harps within seven points with a quarter of an hour to go.

Rosenallis sent over their final score of the game in the 48th minute with a rousing Brian Fitzpatrick point to give them a comfortable eight point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

Having been sluggish for the majority, The Harps came to life in the final ten minutes and mounted an agonisingly close comeback.

A daring run by John Brophy allowed Eoin Clancy to crash home a vital goal after 54 minutes and they kept pushing.

Points followed from Clancy, Gavin Dunne and a Lanigan free a minute from the end of normal time to leave them trailing by a just a point with two minutes of additional time to be played.

Rosenallis goalkeeper Stephen Kelly had an opportunity to compound their lead with a long range free that tailed wide, and then The Harps had two final chances that went astray as Rosenallis held out to complete the double.

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 0-4 (0-4 frees), Ronan Murray 1-0, Brian Fitzpatrick 0-3, John Lennon and Fiachra C Fennell 0-2 each, Stephen Kelly 0-1 (free).

Team: Stephen Kelly; John Maher, Marcus Redmond, Ruadhri C Fennell; Conor Cosgrove, Cathal C Fennell, Fiachra C Fennell; John Lennon, Cillian Callally; Thomas Keating, Paddy Keating, Jack Conroy; Ronan Murray, Brian Fitzpatrick, Donnagh Callally. Subs: Joseph Keating for Thomas Keating (43 mins), Jack Friel for D Callally (49 mins).

THE HARPS

Scorers: Michael Lanigan 0-8 (0-7 frees, one ’65), Eoin Clancy 1-1, Padraic Dunne and Gavin Dunne 0-1 each

Team: Peter Walsh; John Prior, Daniel Comerford, David Doheny; Padraic Dunne, Conor Dunne, Gavin Dunne; Barry Dunne, Eoin Clancy; Michael Lanigan, Podge Delaney, Brian Clancy; John Brophy, Ciaran Comerford, Richie Saunders. Subs: Tommy Moore for D Comerford (21 mins, inj), Evan Deegan for B Clancy (45 mins), Pat Walsh for Prior (50 mins).

REFEREE: Padraig Dunne (Colt)