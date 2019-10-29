GAA
The weekend's Laois GAA Results
AIB Leinster Club IHC
Round 1: Rosenallis (Laois) 3-12 Bagenalstown Gaels (Carlow) 1-15
AIB Leinster Club JFC
Quarter-Final: Roche Emmets (Louth) 5-15 Castletown (Laois) 2-6
Fr. Manning Cup U-16 Football
Round 1: Laois 2-14 Westmeath 1-9
Midlands Park Hotel Under 15 B Football Championship
'B' Shield Final: The Heath 3-13 Killeshin 2-9
‘B’ Final: Stradbally Parish Gaels 1-10 Park/Ratheniska-Spink 0-3
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship
Final: Portlaoise 0-17 Graiguecullen 1-12
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 B Hurling Championship
Final: Na Fianna 1-14 Ballinakill 1-9
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship
Final: The Harps 6-5 Camross 3-4
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 B Hurling Championship
Final: Portlaoise 1-13 Castletown 1-8
Laois Shopping Centre Under-20 Football Championship Group B
Round 3: Portlaoise 6-9 St Joseph's 1-14
Laois Shopping Centre Under-20 Hurling Championship Group A
Round 2: Camross 7-18 Clonaslee St Manmans 1-11
Laois Shopping Centre Under-20 Hurling Championship Group B
Round 1: Abbeyleix Gaels 2-18 Rathdowney Errill 1-8
Round 3: Abbeyleix Gaels W/O Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Under-20 Hurling Championship Group C
Round 3: The Harps W/O Na Fianna
