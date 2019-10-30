Laois GAA to assist clubs with AGMs in response to many requests for help

Laois GAA is offering clubs help running Annual General Meetings in the form of training facilitated by former GAA President.

In a statement, the Laois County Board said club AGMs shall be held at such time as shall be decided upon by their executive committee, but insofar as is practical shall be held before the end of November each year.

In order to allow clubs prepare for their Annual General Meetings in a correct manner, the county board said Laois GAA Development Officer PJ Kelly has organised a pre-AGM Course, which will be facilitated by Liam O'Neill.

Laois GAA says the training is a response to many different queries from club officers in November in relation to the correct procedure at CLUB AGMs.

The county board officers strongly advise that both outgoing Club Chairperson and Secretary or any other officer (or prospective officer) attend this course.

As the 2019 fixture schedule nears an end, Laois GAA also says that it is important that clubs plan for 2020, by scheduling their AGM promptly and planning teams and player numbers for 2020.

This pre-AGM course is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5 in Laois GAA "LOETB" Centre of Excellence at 8pm sharp. The course will run for approximately one hour.