Laois hurling trio named in Irish squads for annual Hurling-Shinty International clash

Three Laois players have been called up on international duty for the upcoming Hurling Shinty International clash with Scotland this weekend.

Ireland will take on Scotland in their annual clash this weekend at both U-21 and Senior level. Ireland has home advantage this year with the games taking place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown this Saturday, November 2.

Laois will be represented on both panels as Castletown’s Ryan Mullaney and Clough-Ballacolla’s Willie Dunphy were both selected for the senior clash, while James Keyes from Colt will represent the O'Moore men on the U-21 team.

Mullaney and Dunphy were instrumental figures in the Laois hurlers rise under Eddie Brennan last season. They both carried their inter-county form onto the Laois club scene with their respective clubs, and they'll look to extend that to the international stage this Saturday.

Keyes has represented Laois from underage level up and will make a fine addition to Willie Cleary (Wexford) and Gavin Keary's (Galway) U-21 side.

The U-21 Hurling Shinty International will take place this Saturday at 12pm, with the Senior game following at 2pm. Both games will be live-streamed on the TG4 Youtube channel.