REVEALED: Laois GAA announce award winners for 2019

2019 was quite the year for all involved with Laois GAA, and with the season drawing to a close we're now at the awards stage of the year.

The most coveted awards on offer, the Senior Footballer of the Year and Senior Hurler of the Year, will be following the Delaney and O'Keefe Cups to county champions Portlaoise and Rathdowney-Errill respectively.

The Intermediate Footballer of the Year and Senior 'A' Hurler of the Year awards will both be heading to Rosenallis, and to the same household at that, in what will be a proud day for the club and family.

The Laois GAA Awards Night will take place on Friday 29th November at the Midlands Park Hotel, and will also the feature the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup-winning Laois Senior hurlers who will receive their medals on the night:

The full list of award winners can be found below:



Senior Football Player of the Year: Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

Intermediate Football Player of the Year: Ruaidhri C Fennell (Rosenallis)

Junior Football Player of the Year: Eoin Finlay (O’Dempsey’s)

Minor Football Player of the Year: Paul O’Flynn (Emo-Courtwood)

Senior Hurling Player of the Year: John Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill)

Senior ‘A’ Hurling Player of the Year: Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis)

Intermediate Hurling Player of the Year: Malvin Moloney (Camross)

Junior Hurling Player of the Year: Robbie Foyle (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe)

Minor Hurling Player of the Year: Ciaran Burke (The Harps)

Referee of the Year: Padraig Dunne (Colt)

Rounders Person of the Year: Pat Barnaville (The Harps)

Handball Player of the Year: Joe Brennan (Monavea)

Ladies Football Player of the Year: Anna Healy (Park-Ratheniska)

Camogie Player of the Year: Claire Fitzgerald (Camross)

Scór Award: Padraig Dunne (Courtwood)

Hall of Fame: John Taylor (Portlaoise)

Lifetime Contribution Award: Joe Dooley (Borris-in-Ossory)