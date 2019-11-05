GAA

This week's Laois GAA Fixtures

Tuesday

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

LOETB Coe 19:30 Castletown v Raheen Parish Gaels

 

Friday

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Borris in Ossory 19:30 Borris In Ossory Kilcotton v Portlaoise

 

Saturday

 

Scór na nÓg Laoise in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre @ 16:00

AIB Leinster Club IFC Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary & Winner on the Day Regulations)

Longford Venue tbc 13:30 Fr Manning Gaels (Longford) v Rosenallis (Laois)

U16 Football – Fr Manning Cup Round 3

CoE Ferns 14:00 Wexford v Laois

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 Football CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Portarlington 15:00 Courtwood Emo v O’Dempsey’s

Laois Shopping Centre Under-20 B Football Competition Group A Round 5

Ballylinan 15:00 Ballylinan V Killeshin
Ratheniska 15:00 Spink Park/Ratheniska V Clonaslee St Manmans

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Errill 15:00 Rathdowney Errill v Loser Raheen Parish Gaels or Castletown

 

Sunday

 

AIB Leinster Club SFC Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary & Winner on the Day Regulations)

Aughrim 13:30 St Patrick’s (Wicklow) v Portlaoise (Laois)

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Borris in Ossory 14:00 Camross v The Harps
Clough Ballacolla 12:00 Abbeyleix Gaels v Winner Raheen Parish Gaels or Castletown