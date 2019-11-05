New Laois GAA jersey for 2020 revealed

With the 2019 inter-county GAA season now behind us, preparations now turn to 2020.

2019 was a huge year for Laois GAA due, in no short part, to the success of the Laois Senior hurlers. They brought the country to a standstill with their exploits from the Joe McDonagh Cup forward. The Senior footballers played in Croke Park three times last season and, of course, the Laois U20 footballers reached a Leinster final to boot.

Going forward in 2020 Laois GAA teams will have new jerseys:

Revealed by the good folks at Colgan Sports via their Facebook Page, the new Laois jerseys are sure to be a fan favourite.