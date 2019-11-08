Knockbeg College dispatch Good Counsel in South Leinster Championship

On a wet and miserable Friday morning, the Knockbeg 2nd year football team clambered onto the bus, looking forward to a match in where they would face Good Counsel of New Ross.

Knockbeg 3 - 6

Good Counsel 2 - 7

South Leinster A Schools Championship 2nd Round

From the get-go, it was evident that the conditions would hamper both sides gameplans. Handling errors and misplaced passes were aplenty but Good Counsel were quick to get off the mark, scoring a goal straight from the throw-in and followed it up with a point off the kick-out.

This did not defeat the spirits of the Knockbeg team though, as John Phiri, TJ Nolan, Bobby Doyle and Mackenzie McIvor got crucial points, while Mikey Murphy finished off a well-worked team goal.

Cialan Brady scored two points either side of two Bobby Doyle goals. Unfortunately, this would be the end of the scoring for Knockbeg. At the half-time whistle, Knockbeg held a commanding 3-6 to 1-1 lead.

However, in the second half, Good Counsel came out firing on all cylinders, raising the white flag on numerous occasions.

Their superior physical strength as a team began to show in the heavy underfoot conditions whilst being aided by the home referee with some questionable decisions.

Midway through the half, Good Counsel scored a fortunate goal from a breaking ball in the square. This put them in a good position heading down the final stretch, but the closest they got was within two points.

Strong defensive performances from Oran Kirwan, Daniel Wall and the excellent TJ Nolan in midfield sealed Knockbeg the victory.

Knockbeg College



Team: Sean Browne (Crettyard), Jack Brennan (Killeshin), Daniel Wall (Grange), Brian Cox (Michael Davitts), Michael Gaffney (Killeshin), TJ Nolan (St. Laurence’s), Mackenzie McIvor (Ballylinan), Oran Kirwan (Grange), Darragh Loughman (Ballylinan), John Phiri (Asca), Cialann Brady (Eire Og), Jamie Walker (O’Hanrahans), Josh Brady (Eire Og), Mikey Murphy (St. Joseph’s) , Bobby Doyle (Tinryland). Subs Used: Brian Broderick (Palatine), Tommy Hutton (Killeshin), Cian Cashman (Palatine), Ronan Creery (Stradbally), Eoin Cawley (Killeshin). James Murphy (Killeshin), Eoin Brennan (Ballylinan).