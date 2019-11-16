Camross conquer Raheen Parish Gaels to be crowned Laois U-20 hurling champions

Camross collected the Laois U-20 hurling title this afternoon with a deserved victory over Raheen Parish Gaels in the decider at O'Moore Park.

Camross 3 - 19

Raheen Parish Gaels 1 -17

Laois Shopping Centre U-20 Hurling Championship Final

Camross got off to an ideal start in O'Moore Park, lifting both a white and green flag inside the two minutes of play. Eoin Gaughan opened the scoring with less than a minute played, sending over a free from the halfway mark. Directly after, Oisin Bennett stormed through to send a low shot past Darragh Hiney in the Raheen Parish Gaels.

Camross pushed their lead out to five points with Gaughan's second free of the day, but James Keyes was on hand to open Raheen Parish Gaels account with a free of his own.

Paddy Hosey and Keyes pulled back points for Raheen Parish Gaels, but Camross kept the pressure on with three points from the in-form Gaughan.

Keyes narrowed the Raheen Parish Gaels deficit to four with a free, but then Camross got in for a quick brace of goals. Odhran Phelan got in for the first of the two with a well-taken finish, and then Oisin Bennett helped himself to his second after Mossy Keyes' shot was saved.

Raheen Parish Gaels kept in touch with another point from James Keyes, but Camross continued to enjoy the majority the possession with further points from Dan Delaney and Gaughan as we entered the final ten minutes of the half.

Camross tacked on another two points before the interval through Dan Delaney and Gaughan, but Raheen Parish Gaels closed out the half the stronger of the two sides with 1-1 in the dying minutes. Paddy Hosey converted a close-range free on the 30-minute mark, and then James Keyes rifled to the top corner from the penalty spot after Conor Madden was brought down on his route to goal.

The score at half-time stood at 3-9 to 1-7 in Camross' favour.

The first point of the second half went Camross' way with Rob Tyrell dissecting the uprights. Raheen Parish Gaels quickly set about dismantling the Camross lead with Keyes (2) and Fionn Holland lifting white flags.

Dylan Cuddy and PJ Daly continued the Raheen Parish Gaels revival, but Camross steadied the ship with points from Robert Delaney, Niall Bennett and Dan Delaney to keep Raheen Parish Gaels at arm's length.

Paddy Hosey sent over a free for Raheen Parish Gaels on the 45-minute mark, but Camross didn't let up with a further two points from Mossy Keyes, Niall Bennett and a Gaughan free.

Raheen Parish Gaels battled right through until the final whistle with points from Conor Madden, Keyes, Daly and Hosey but Camross the final point of the day went to the winners with Rob Tyrell firing over the final point in the third minute of injury-time.

CAMROSS

Scorers: Eoin Gaughan 0-9 (0-4 frees), Oisin Bennett 2-1, Odhran Phelan 1-0, Daniel Delaney 0-3, Robert Tyrell and Niall Bennett 0-2 each, Robert Delaney and Mossy Keyes 0-1 each.

Team: Cillian Tierney; Tomas Palmer, Daniel Breen, Cian Delaney; Robert Delaney, Eoin Dowling, Liam Delaney; Eoin Gaughan, Joseph Ryan; Daniel Delaney, Rob Tyrell, Odhran Phelan; Tomas Keyes, Oisin Bennett, Niall Bennett. Subs: Daniel Moore for Joseph Ryan, Dean Dowling for Niall Bennett, Jack Cuddy for Dan Delaney, Patrick Ryan for Palmer, George Abbott for Tiernan.

RAHEEN PARISH GAELS

Scorers: James Keyes 1-8 (1-0 penalty, 0-3 frees, 0-1 '65), Paddy Hosey 0-4 (0-4 frees), PJ Daly 0-2, Conor Madden, Dylan Cuddy and Fionn Holland 0-1 each.

Team: Darragh Hiney; Shane Bowe, Dan Butler, Gareth O'Brien; Robert Delaney, Fionn Holland, Darren Brennan; Eoghan Brennan, Conor Madden; Paudie McDonald, James Keyes, PJ Daly; Paddy Hosey, Nathan Dunne, Dylan Cuddy. Subs: Enda Mulhall for McDonald, Gearoid O'Neill for Darren Brennan, James Whelan for Robert Delaney, Conor Goode for Nathan Dunne.

REFEREE: Mick Cleere (Rathdowney-Errill)