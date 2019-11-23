GAA
FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from Rosenallis' Leinster Club IFC Semi-Final against Mullinavat
Laois' only dual senior club for 2020, Rosenallis, meet Kilkenny champions Mullinavat in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship semi-final today.
The game was originally fixed for Thomastown, but due to heavy overnight rainfall the game has been moved to the Kilkenny GAA Centre of Excellence at Dunmore with throw-in fixed for 1.30pm.
We'll have live updates below:
