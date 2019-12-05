Spending on Laois GAA county teams rises to over €800k in 2019

Spending on county teams rose again in 2019, with figures revealed in advance of next Monday’s Laois GAA Convention showing they have risen to just over €813,345.

The costs of fielding teams at inter-county level have risen steadily in recent years, and the senior hurler's run to the Joe McDonagh Cup final and All-Ireland quarter-final has seen a jump of over €60k from the 2018 figure of €750,401. Most of the rise is covered in Team Administration Expenses (up €27,718 to €219,324), Sportsgear, Equipment and Laundry cost (up €22,417 to €114,320), and Medical Expenses (up €17,201 to €85,062).

Catering/Overnight Expenses and Players Travelling Expenses were both down on last year to the tune of over €11,00 combined, while costs for Buses and Training Facilities remained much the same as 2018.

Some of these costs are offset by money from Central Council and Leinster Council, with Laois' senior intercounty team allowance rising to €80,658 in 2018, from €76,389. They also took in money from Central Council and Leinster Council to cover team expenses, with €47,380 (up €24,262 from 2018) and €19,000 (down €2,750 from 2018) respectively from each body.

The Laois GAA Convention will take place next Monday, 9th December, in the Midlands Park Hotel.