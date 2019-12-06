LGFA
Laois Ladies Minor football panel for 2020 revealed
The Laois Ladies Minor football panel for this coming season has been announced.
Manager Paul Mulhall and his management team held trials last month before settling on a panel for the coming year.
Timahoe leads the way with seven representatives on the panel with Graiguecullen following in second place with five players.
The Heath, Portlaoise and St Conleth's all contribute four players with Sarsfields and St Joseph's both represented with three. Ballyroan (2), Clonaslee St Manman's, St Paul's and Shanahoe complete the 35 player panel.
Laois Ladies Minor Panel 2019/2020:
1. Jenny Murphy - Timahoe
2. Sarah Larkin - Timahoe
3. Orla Hennessy - Timahoe
4. Orla Knowles - Timahoe
5. Sinead Larkin - Timahoe
6. Heather Bennett - Timahoe
7. Laura Devoy - Timahoe
8. Lisa Keane – The Heath
9. Aishling Fitzpatrick – The Heath
10. Anna Lalor – The Heath
11. Grace Salmon – The Heath
12. Grainne Lalor - Sarsfields
13. Ava Lawlor - Sarsfields
14. Leah Tarpey - Sarsfields
15. Julia Cahill - Portlaoise
16. Rebecca Reddin - Portlaoise
17. Rachel Glynn – Portlaoise
18. Aoibhe O’Brien - Portlaoise
19. Kelly O’Neill - Graiguecullen
20. Georgina Donovan - Graiguecullen
21. Danielle Forbes - Graiguecullen
22. Sally Almond - Graiguecullen
23. Sara Kerfah - Graiguecullen
24. Leah Kelly - Ballyroan
25. Ellen Donoghue - Ballyroan
26. Della Doherty – St. Conleth’s
27. Grainne Cotter – St Conleth’s
28. Ava Corcoran - St. Conleth’s
29. Becky Fenlon- St Conleth’s
30. Sinead Farrelly – St. Joseph’s
31. Emily Lacey – St. Joseph’s
32. Caoimhe Lacey – St. Joseph’s
33. Aoibhe Mulhall - Clonaslee
34. Aoibhinn Maher - St. Paul’s
35. Chloe Cuddy - Shanahoe
