Laois Ladies Minor football panel for 2020 revealed

The Laois Ladies Minor football panel for this coming season has been announced.

Manager Paul Mulhall and his management team held trials last month before settling on a panel for the coming year.

Timahoe leads the way with seven representatives on the panel with Graiguecullen following in second place with five players.

The Heath, Portlaoise and St Conleth's all contribute four players with Sarsfields and St Joseph's both represented with three. Ballyroan (2), Clonaslee St Manman's, St Paul's and Shanahoe complete the 35 player panel.

Laois Ladies Minor Panel 2019/2020:

1. Jenny Murphy - Timahoe

2. Sarah Larkin - Timahoe

3. Orla Hennessy - Timahoe

4. Orla Knowles - Timahoe

5. Sinead Larkin - Timahoe

6. Heather Bennett - Timahoe

7. Laura Devoy - Timahoe

8. Lisa Keane – The Heath

9. Aishling Fitzpatrick – The Heath

10. Anna Lalor – The Heath

11. Grace Salmon – The Heath

12. Grainne Lalor - Sarsfields

13. Ava Lawlor - Sarsfields

14. Leah Tarpey - Sarsfields

15. Julia Cahill - Portlaoise

16. Rebecca Reddin - Portlaoise

17. Rachel Glynn – Portlaoise

18. Aoibhe O’Brien - Portlaoise

19. Kelly O’Neill - Graiguecullen

20. Georgina Donovan - Graiguecullen

21. Danielle Forbes - Graiguecullen

22. Sally Almond - Graiguecullen

23. Sara Kerfah - Graiguecullen

24. Leah Kelly - Ballyroan

25. Ellen Donoghue - Ballyroan

26. Della Doherty – St. Conleth’s

27. Grainne Cotter – St Conleth’s

28. Ava Corcoran - St. Conleth’s

29. Becky Fenlon- St Conleth’s

30. Sinead Farrelly – St. Joseph’s

31. Emily Lacey – St. Joseph’s

32. Caoimhe Lacey – St. Joseph’s

33. Aoibhe Mulhall - Clonaslee

34. Aoibhinn Maher - St. Paul’s

35. Chloe Cuddy - Shanahoe