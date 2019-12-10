Laois GAA County Board for 2020 confirmed

Following Monday night's Laois GAA Convention, the Laois County Board for 2020 has been confirmed.

The Convention itself was a relatively straight forward affair with just the one vote required on the night.

Peter O'Neill was returned unopposed as Chairman for a third year after Portarlington's Kieran Leavy withdrew.

Vice Chairperson Tom Clear, Treasurer Martin Byrne, Central Council Delegate Gerry Kavanagh and Coaching Officer Fergal Byron all retained their positions going forward.

Local County Councillor Paschal McEvoy moves into the role of Assistant Treasurer, after his term as Leinster Delegate, in place of Kieran Leavy. PJ Kelly and Richard Kennedy takeover the role of Leinster Council Delegates from Paschal McEvoy and Tom Jones.

Laois GAA's highly active Public Relations Officer, Pat O'Sullivan, stepped down from his position and will go on to contest for the Leinster GAA PRO position in January. Filling the void left by O'Sullivan is a member of the PR Committee and well-known Laois GAA photographer Paul Dargan from Graiguecullen.

As PJ Kelly departed his role as Development Officer, O'Dempsey's Ger Slevin was appointed by Chairman Peter O'Neill.

Laois GAA County Board 2020:



Chairperson: Peter O’Neill

Vice Chairperson: Tom Clear

Treasurer: Martin Byrne

Asst. Treasurer: Paschal McEvoy

Central Council Delegate: Gerry Kavanagh

Leinster Council Delegate: PJ Kelly and Richard Kennedy

Coaching Officer: Fergal Byron

Cultural and Irish Officer: No Nominee

PRO: Paul Dargan

Congress Delegates: (Cathaoirleach, Runaí & Ard Comhairle delegate automatically attend): Martin Byrne (120 votes), PJ Kelly (106 votes), Tom Jones (100 votes).

Leinster Convention Delegates: (Outgoing Comhairle Laighean delegates automatically attend): Tom Clear, Gerry Kavanagh, John Kealy, Kieran Leavy, Pat O’Sullivan.