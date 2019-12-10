No airtime for Laois teams as Eir announce Allianz Leagues coverage

Eir sport will be the home of Saturday night Allianz Leagues GAA action again in 2020 with 15 football and hurling League games featuring 16 counties to be broadcast live.

Announcing the details of their 2020 coverage, Eir sport revealed they will broadcast over seven weekends, screening a total of ten football games and five hurling clashes.

Speaking at the announcement, eir sport Managing Director Susan Brady, said; “Once again, eir sport will be the home of the Allianz Leagues on Saturday nights in 2020, kicking off with a huge triple-header on January 25th. Eir sport has been the home of Allianz Leagues coverage under lights since 2005 and we’re delighted to offer GAA supporters more choice and content than anywhere else on Saturday nights. We have worked hard to ensure that fans don’t miss out on any of the action by featuring sixteen counties as part of our brilliant coverage. We can’t wait to get going with the All Ireland Hurling & Football Champions and the League Champions in both codes all in action on the opening weekend.”

The action kicks off on Saturday 25th January with eir sport broadcasting a triple-header across its channels. The first game gets underway at 5.15pm, with All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions Tipperary taking on League Champions Limerick, at the home of hurling, Semple Stadium.

This is followed by two football games at 7.15pm. Defending Allianz Football League champions Mayo travel to Ballybofey to take on Ulster champions Donegal. At the same time, All-Ireland five-in-a-row champions Dublin, playing their first League game since the departure of Jim Gavin, welcome Kerry to Croke Park in a repeat of their epic All Ireland Final encounter last September.

The second weekend of action sees another renewal of rivalries as eir sport broadcasts the action from Mac Hale Park & Páirc Uí Chaoimh. In the big ball, James Horan’s Mayo footballers welcome Dublin to the west for the latest in this intriguing rivalry. In hurling, Cork, under a new management team headed by Kieran Kingston, will be fired-up to get one over their age-old rivals & All Ireland Champions Tipperary.

The GAA’s Commercial & Stadium Director Peter McKenna added; “Another exciting Allianz League campaign beckons and the live coverage provided by eir sport on Saturday evenings is a fantastic way for GAA fans to get their ‘fix’ if they cannot attend the match in person. Fifteen live games over seven weekends is a significant production undertaking and the opening weekend triple-header broadcast showcasing some of our biggest stars is a phenomenal way to kick off the schedule.”

Full list of fixtures:

25/01 @5.15pm

Tipperary v Limerick (H)

25/01 @7.15pm

Dublin v Kerry (F)

25/01 @ 7.15pm

Donegal v Mayo (F)

01/02 @7pm

Mayo v Dublin (F)

01/02 @7pm

Cork v Tipperary (H)

08/02 @7pm

Dublin v Monaghan (F)

08/02 @7pm

Armagh v Kildare (F)

15/02 @5pm

Carlow v Dublin (H)

15/02 @7pm

Limerick v Waterford (H)

22/02 @5pm

Dublin v Wexford (H)

22/02 @7pm

Dublin v Donegal (F)

29/02 @7.15pm

Mayo v Kerry (F)

29/02 @7.15pm

Tyrone v Dublin (F)

14/03 @6.30pm

Armagh v Roscommon (F)

14/03 @7pm

Donegal v Tyrone (F)