Quirke names Laois football team ahead of Wexford clash in O'Byrne Cup

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named his starting-15 to take on Wexford in Round 2 of the O'Byrne Cup on Saturday.

Quirke has rung the changes from their opening fixture of the pre-season competition against neighbours Offaly last weekend, retaining just five starters from that two point loss to John Maughan's side in Gearoid Hanrahan, Robbie Pigott, Paddy O'Sullivan, John O'Loughlin and Diarmuid Whelan.

Five players who appeared off the bench last weekend are in line to start against Wexford as first-year managers and former Kerry teammates Quirke and Paul Galvin face off in St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy. Brian Byrne, Seamus Lacey, Mark Barry, Brian Daly and Ross Munnelly are all named to start for the O'Moore men.

Four members of last year's Laois U-20 team that reached the Leinster final are set to start too.

Laois will take on Wexford in Round 2 of the O'Byrne Cup on Saturday at 2pm in St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy.

LAOIS

Team: Eoghan Keogh (Mountmellick); Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen), Gearoid Hanrahan (Mountmellick), Shane Bolger (Killeshin); Paddy O'Sullivan (Portarlington), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan), Robbie Pigott (Portarlington); John O'Loughlin (Rosenallis), Sean Byrne (Portarlington); Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's), Brian Daly (St Joseph's), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey); Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Alan Kinsella (Courtwood).