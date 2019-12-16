Laois GAA players amongst the scholarship recipients at IT Carlow

Nine Laois GAA players were awarded sports scholarships at a recent ceremony in Carlow IT.

Institute of Technology Carlow last week celebrated 21 years of its sports scholarship programme at a special ceremony for 2019/2020 sports scholars that included international athletes Molly Scott and John Fitzsimons, Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Leahy, Laois senior hurler Enda Rowland and Tipperary senior camogie player Eimear Loughman and cyclist Luke Smith, amongst others.

The IT Carlow sports scholarship programme, which began in 1999, provides financial and academic support, mentoring, injury rehabilitation, strength and conditioning support, high performance coaching and access to Institute of Technology Carlow’s renowned sports facilities.

More than 1,000 students have been awarded sports scholarships since the programme began and read like a who’s who of Irish sport, including familiar names such as Aidan Fogarty (hurling), Rihanna Jarrett (soccer), Denis Coulson (rugby), Grainne Murphy (swimming), Ciara Cooney (rugby) and Brian Hurley (Gaelic football). The number of scholarships offered to students has more than doubled since 1999, reflecting Institute of Technology Carlow’s position as one of Ireland’s leading third-level institutes for the provision of sport and physical activity.

A special ceremony saw 87 students who are competing at the highest level in their chosen sport awarded elite and gold sports scholarships for the 2019/2020 academic year as a result of their exceptional sporting ability. The Laois senior hurling team are represented by All-Star nominee goalkeeper Enda Rowland, Padraig Delaney, Stephen Bergin and former-player Sean Downey, while Ritchie Hitchcock, Trevor Collins, Jack Lacey, Evan Lowry and son of Laois great Fergal Byron, Matthew, all received football scholarships.

*Institute of Technology Carlow this week awarded academic and sports scholarships for the 2019/2020 academic year to students who have distinguished themselves, both academically and through their exceptional sporting ability. Pictured are Laois students who were awarded sports scholarships. Back from left: Richard Hitchcock (football); Trevor Collins (football); Padraig Delaney (hurling); Stephen Bergin (hurling); Jack Lacey (football); Matthew Byron (football). Front from left: Sean Downey (hurling); Enda Rowland (hurling) and Evan Lowry (football). Photo: Mary Browne