Laois hurlers postponed Walsh Cup game against Dublin rescheduled

The Laois senior hurlers postponed Walsh Cup clash against Dublin has been rescheduled for January.

The opening round fixture of the Walsh Cup originally fixed for Sunday the 8th of December was postponed in the week leading up to the match, and has now been refixed to a midweek fixture in the Capital.

In what will be the first meeting between the two sides since Laois' famous victory over Mattie Kenny's Dublin in the All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final last summer, Eddie Brennan's men come into the game off the back of a comprehensive win over Carlow last weekend - with no less than seven debutants featuring.

Dublin got off to a winning start in their game against Westmeath, recording a 1-22 to 0-17 victory in Mullingar with Aidan Mellett scoring the only goal of the game.

Both Laois and Dublin are back in Walsh Cup action on January 5th against Westmeath and Carlow respectively, before their re-fixed game under lights at Parnell Park on Thursday January 9th.

Throw-in is 7.45pm.