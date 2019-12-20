Laois GAA announce new sponsorship deal

Laois GAA have announced a new sponsorship deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Following on from the news that MW Hire Group had acquired the naming rights for the county grounds in recent weeks, Laois GAA has signed a sponsorship deal with Glanbia Ireland.

Joining the likes of MW Hire and Magni Group, Glanbia Ireland will be a welcome addition to the county due to the rising costs of fielding inter-county teams and repayments on projects such as the Laois GAA LOETB Centre of Excellence.

*Laurence Phelan, Martin Keane (Chairman of Glanbia Group), Ross King, Peter O'Neill and Eddie Brennan pictured at the announcement

A statement announcing the deal from Laois GAA said:

"Laois GAA wish to welcome Glanbia Ireland on board as sponsorship partners. The company are already involved in our annual Punchestown Corporate Race Day fundraiser.

"Glanbia Ireland's support of GAA is widely recognised and Laois GAA welcomes this opportunity to forge a renewed partnership with them. They have a large customer base as well numerous agribusiness outlets throughout the county.

"Our recent Centre of Excellence and O'Moore Park developments have been huge projects, with major financial commitments, their completion however will provide a practical and real assistance to the great work that is going on in Gaelic Games at county and club level. Our County is crying out for football and hurling success and these new developments are an important part of that vision that is being put in place to help achieve this.

"We would like to thank Glanbia Ireland for their generous sponsorship."