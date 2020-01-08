Laois and Camross camogie trio claim silverware with IT Carlow
IT Carlow claimed the Higher Education Division Two Camogie League title on Tuesday evening with a narrow one-point victory over Cork IT, and there were three Laois players on the winning side.
A long range Roisin Kelly free at the death snatched the title for the IT Carlow side that featured three Camross ladies. Sara Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan and Aimee Collier - all former students of Mountrath Community School - were part of the squad with Cuddy starting at corner-forward for the eventual winners.
Well done to our past students Sara Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan & Aimee Collier for their part on the winning @itcarlow @ITCarlowGAA @OfficialCamogie Division 2 Final panel this evening @laois_camogie @LeinsterCamogie @CamrossGAA #ourgirls #mcssport #camogie pic.twitter.com/1UuNQD1Dgf— Mountrath CS Sport (@sportmcs) January 7, 2020
Camross claimed a junior and intermediate championship double back in September, defeating Portlaoise and St Brigids respectively, and now this latest title adds to their growing list of honours.
Some pictures from tonight’s @3rdLevelCamogie Div 2 League Final as @ITCarlowGAA Camogie overcame a very strong @corkitgaa team by the narrowest of margins. Well done to all players, coaches and backroom teams on this superb performance. pic.twitter.com/sz9NsZThwY— ITCarlow(SportITCarlow) (@SportITCarlow) January 7, 2020
