Laois and Camross camogie trio claim silverware with IT Carlow

IT Carlow claimed the Higher Education Division Two Camogie League title on Tuesday evening with a narrow one-point victory over Cork IT, and there were three Laois players on the winning side.

A long range Roisin Kelly free at the death snatched the title for the IT Carlow side that featured three Camross ladies. Sara Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan and Aimee Collier - all former students of Mountrath Community School - were part of the squad with Cuddy starting at corner-forward for the eventual winners.

Camross claimed a junior and intermediate championship double back in September, defeating Portlaoise and St Brigids respectively, and now this latest title adds to their growing list of honours.