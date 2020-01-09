Dublin name side to face Laois in Walsh Cup

Dublin hurling manager Mattie Kenny has named his side to face Laois in this evening's Walsh Cup clash at Parnell Park.

Kenny has made five changes to the side that defeated Carlow last weekend with eleven points to spare, introducing Alan Nolan, Paddy Smyth, Riain McBride, Tom Connolly and Oisín O'Rorke into his starting line-up.

In total, eight of Dublin's starting team featured in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final loss to Laois last July while Eddie Brennan has listed seven players from when the sides last met.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is 7.45pm.

Teams:

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Andrew Dunphy, Paddy Smyth, James Madden; Paul Crummey, Daire Gray, Jake Malone; Riain McBride, Tom Connolly; Fergal Whitely, Donal Burke, Ronan Hayes; Oisin O’Rorke, Mark Schutte, Eamonn Dillon.

Laois: Enda Rowland; Liam Senior, Frank Flanagan, Donnacha Hartnett; Jack Kelly, Ryan Mullaney, Ciaran McEvoy; Fiachra C Fennell, Ciaran Comerford; Willie Dunphy, Aaron Dunphy, James Ryan; Paddy Keating, Ross King, Stephen Bergin.