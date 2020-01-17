Leinster minor hurling and football championships draws made

The Laois minor hurlers and footballers have learned their opponents for this summer’s Leinster championships.

The Laois minor footballers have been grouped with Dublin, Longford and Westmeath for the Leinster championship. As Kilkenny are not entering a team, there are two groups of four and one group of three counties.

The winners of the three groups will be put into a draw where two will go straight through to the semi-finals, while the third group winner will join the runners up at the quarter-final stage.

The fixture dates have been released, but not yet the opponents they will play on the day.

The minor hurlers are grouped with Offaly and the winners of Meath and Carlow in Section A2. The placings of the counties after the round-robin games will decide their opponents in the last-eight.



2020 Leinster MFC

Group 1: Dublin, Longford, Westmeath, Laois

Group 2: Meath, Louth, Kildare, Wexford

Group 3: Carlow, Offaly, Wicklow



Fixtures:

Round 1: May 5

Round 2: May 12

Round 3: May 30

Quarter-finals: June 13

Semi-finals: June 20

Final: July 4



2020 Leinster MHC

Section A - A1: Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford; A2: Offaly, Laois, Winners Meath/Carlow

Section B: Loser Meath/Carlow, Kildare, Down, Westmeath, Antrim

Fixtures:

Section A

Round 1: April 25

Kilkenny v Wexford

Offaly v Laois



Round 2: May 2

Wexford v Dublin

Laois v Winner Carlow/Meath

Kilkenny v Offaly



Round 3: May 16

Dublin v Kilkenny

Winner Carlow/Meath v Offaly

Wexford v Laois