Leinster minor hurling and football championships draws made
The Laois minor hurlers and footballers have learned their opponents for this summer’s Leinster championships.
The Laois minor footballers have been grouped with Dublin, Longford and Westmeath for the Leinster championship. As Kilkenny are not entering a team, there are two groups of four and one group of three counties.
The winners of the three groups will be put into a draw where two will go straight through to the semi-finals, while the third group winner will join the runners up at the quarter-final stage.
The fixture dates have been released, but not yet the opponents they will play on the day.
The minor hurlers are grouped with Offaly and the winners of Meath and Carlow in Section A2. The placings of the counties after the round-robin games will decide their opponents in the last-eight.
2020 Leinster MFC
Group 1: Dublin, Longford, Westmeath, Laois
Group 2: Meath, Louth, Kildare, Wexford
Group 3: Carlow, Offaly, Wicklow
Fixtures:
Round 1: May 5
Round 2: May 12
Round 3: May 30
Quarter-finals: June 13
Semi-finals: June 20
Final: July 4
2020 Leinster MHC
Section A - A1: Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford; A2: Offaly, Laois, Winners Meath/Carlow
Section B: Loser Meath/Carlow, Kildare, Down, Westmeath, Antrim
Fixtures:
Section A
Round 1: April 25
Kilkenny v Wexford
Offaly v Laois
Round 2: May 2
Wexford v Dublin
Laois v Winner Carlow/Meath
Kilkenny v Offaly
Round 3: May 16
Dublin v Kilkenny
Winner Carlow/Meath v Offaly
Wexford v Laois
