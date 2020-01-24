Laois hurling team named for Wexford's visit to Portlaoise

Laois manager Eddie Brennan has named his side to host Wexford in Saturday's Allianz National League opener at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois face the stern test of welcoming Davy Fitzgerald's reigning Leinster champions to Portlaoise in the opening clash of their Division 1 campaign under lights on Saturday evening. County champions Rathdowney-Errill have the highest representation with four players in the starting fifteen, followed by Portlaoise and Clough-Ballacolla with two apiece.

All-Star nominee goalkeeper and new captain Enda Rowland takes his place in the square with Liam Senior, Donnacha Hartnett and usual centre-back Ryan Mullaney in front of him. Jack Kelly, the second of Laois' All-Star nominees, Podge Delaney and Ciaran McEvoy complete the half-back line.

Laois Senior 'A' Hurler of the Year Fiachra C Fennell makes his league debut at midfield with The Harps' Ciaran Comerford.

Rathdowney-Errill's James Ryan has returned to the Laois fold for the season ahead after a strong showing in the club championship, starting at wing-forward with Portlaoise's Aaron Bergin. Vice-captain Willie Dunphy is listed at full-forward with the familiar faces of Paddy Purcell, Ross King and Stephen Bergin all included.

Laois take on Wexford in MW Hire O'Moore Park at 7pm on Saturday evening.

LAOIS

Team: Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix); Liam Senior (Clonaslee St Manman's), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Donnacha Hartnett (Mountmellick); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill), Padraig Delaney (The Harps), Ciaran McEvoy (Portlaoise); Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis), Ciaran Comerford (The Harps); Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill), James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill); Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill), Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Stephen Bergin (Clough-Ballacolla).