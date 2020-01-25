FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from Laois v Wexford NHL Division 1 clash

The Laois senior hurlers host Wexford at MW Hire O'Moore Park in the opening game of the Allianz NHL tonight.

Davy Fitzgerald's Leinster champions roll into Portlaoise tonight for the second time in the space of a week having claimed the 2020 Walsh Cup at the same venue last week.

Eddie Brennan's Laois hurlers will relish the challenge of hosting the visitors in what will be their first game at the county grounds since last summer's famous victory over Dublin.

Throw-in is 7pm and you can follow all the action as it happens below: