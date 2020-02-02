FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from the Laois hurlers league tie with Dublin

The Laois hurlers return to Allianz National Hurling action this afternoon when they travel up the M7 to test Dublin at Parnell Park.

Both sides suffered heavy defeats in the opening round of fixtures with Laois falling to Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford by 11-points and Dublin running out on the wrong side of 1 12-point loss to Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

A win today will be at the forefront of both managers minds and will go a long way towards their Division 1 ambitions in a challenging Group B.

The last competitive meeting between the two sides, not counting Dublin's pre-season Walsh Cup victory in January, was the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final at O'Moore Park which Laois won, much to the shock of the hurling community. Brennan's hurlers hassled and harried every ball that day in Portlaoise, and he'll be hoping for more when they face-off today.

