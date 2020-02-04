Laois men's and ladies footballers set for league double-header in Portlaoise

MW Hire O'Moore Park is set to be a hub of activity this Sunday as the Portlaoise venue will play host to a double-header of National League ties featuring both the Laois senior men's and ladies footballers.

Mike Quirke's Laois footballers were fixed to take on Cavan at home in Round 3 on Sunday and now the Laois Ladies, managed by former Laois footballer Donie Brennan, will provide the curtain-raiser as they face Longford in Division 3 of the LIDL Ladies NFL.

It gives us great pleasure to announce a double header with @CLGLaois this coming Sunday in O'Moore Park.....We are only thrilled to get the opportunity to play in the County Grounds and it's even better to be a Curtain Raiser for Mike Quirkes side!

Donie Brennan's side drew their opening round tie against Wicklow at the LOETB Centre of Excellence, just behind MW Hire O'Moore Park, before falling to Roscommon in Kiltoom on Sunday last. The O'Moore ladies will be aiming for their first win of the campaign when Longford come to town on Sunday for a 12pm throw-in.

Quirke's Laois footballers currently sit at the top of the Division 2 table with two rounds played. They grabbed a late equaliser at Dr Hyde Park in Round 1 and followed it up with an impressive six-point win over Kieran McGeeney's Armagh in Portlaoise last weekend.

The O'Moore men are vying to get another win under their belts and retain their place at the table summit before a two-week break with fixtures against Clare, Kildare, Westmeath and Fermanagh to come.

The Laois Ladies take on Longford at 12pm with the men's clash to follow at 2pm.