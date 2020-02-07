Laois football team confirmed for league tie against Cavan

Laois boss Mike Quirke has named his side for Sunday's Allianz Football League tie against Cavan at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois head into the weekend's set of fixtures perched at the top of the Division 2 table and looking to remain there. Their two opening games yielded a draw and a win against two fancied teams in Roscommon and Armagh, and the O'Moore men enter Sunday's clash as the bookies favourites for the first time in their three outings.

A depleted Cavan team hit by a number of departures slumped to a 13-point loss to Armagh on the opening weekend but Mickey Graham's side bounced back with a vital win against Westmeath to keep their campaign on track.

Quirke has named an unchanged starting-fifteen for Cavan's trip to Portlaoise from the team that defeated Armagh last weekend at the same venue.

Sunday's clash will form part of a double-header at MW Hire O'Moore Park with the Laois Ladies taking on Longford in Division 3 of the national league at 12pm with the men's game to follow at 2pm.

LAOIS

Team: Niall Corbet (Clonaslee St Manman's); Gearoid Hanrahan (Mountmellick); Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen) Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Robbie Pigott (Portarlington), Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis), Sean Byrne (Portarlington); Michael Keogh (St Joseph’s), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Eoin Lowry (Killeshin); Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard).