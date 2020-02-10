Laois footballers postponed National League clash with Cavan rescheduled

The GAA have announced that the postponed Allianz National League clash between Laois and Cavan will now go ahead this Sunday, February 16th.

The Laois footballers scheduled Division 3 clash against Cavan was one of many to fall victim to Storm Ciara over the weekend, a waterlogged pitch at MW Hire O'Moore Park prompting Sunday's cancellation.

The Division 3 fixture between Louth and Offaly and the Division 4 meeting of Sligo and Wicklow were also cancelled due to Sunday's adverse weather, and they too have been re-fixed for a 1pm throw-in this Sunday.

It's set to be a busy weekend for Laois GAA teams with the U-20 footballers getting their Leinster Championship campaign underway against Westmeath on Saturday, while the Laois hurlers are also in action on Sunday against Clare following a two-week break.

Sunday, February 16th

Allianz National Football League Division 2 Round 3

MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise: Laois v Cavan @1pm