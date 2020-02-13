Laois hurlers league clash with Clare this Sunday to be televised

The Laois hurlers are back in Allianz National Hurling League action this weekend when they travel to Ennis for Round 3, and the game is to be broadcast on TV.

Eddie Brennan's side face a difficult trip to Cusack Park on Sunday with Brian Lohan's high-flying Clare looking to maintain their 100% in the competition so far.

Laois have yet to pick up any points from their opening two fixtures against Wexford and Dublin, while Clare have claimed the full points on offer with two wins from two against Carlow and Wexford.

Sunday is set to be a busy day for Laois teams with supporters forced to pick their code as the senior footballers, hurlers and Ladies footballers are all down for 2pm throw-ins. Mike Quirke's footballers host Cavan at MW Hire O'Moore Park and Donie Brennan's ladies are down to face Longford at McCann Park, Portarlington.

Thankfully for Laois supporters, TG4 are scheduled to broadcast deferred coverage of the meeting between Laois and Clare. The game gets underway at 2pm, but TG4 will be showing the heavyweight clash between Galway and All-Ireland champions Tipperary live, deferred coverage of Wexford and Kilkenny at 3.45pm followed by the Clare and Laois game at 5.15pm.