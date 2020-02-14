Laois U-20 team confirmed for Leinster Championship quarter-final meeting with Westmeath

Laois U-20 boss Eddie Kinsella has named his starting-fifteen to take on Westmeath in the Leinster Championship quarter-final at MW Hire O'Moore Park on Saturday.

Billy O'Loughlin guided Laois to reach their first Leinster final at the U-20/21 grade since 2009 last year, but ultimately lost out to the beaten All-Ireland finalists Dublin by 13-points. This year, former All-Ireland referee and Courtwood manager Eddie Kinsella is at the helm of the Laois U-20s.

Laois met Westmeath at the same stage last year, with extra-time required at Cusack Park to separate the sides. A late flourish from Diarmuid Whelan and Dan McCormack ensuring Laois marched on to a semi-final meeting with Meath.

Eddie Kinsella's charges will be without the services of senior stars Mark Barry and Sean O'Flynn for this weekend's tie as they look set to continue their involvement with Mike Quirke's squad for their rescheduled clash with Cavan the following day (Sunday).

Kinsella's starting-fifteen features seven players that played in the Leinster final defeat to Dublin in goalkeeper Matthew Byron; defenders Mikey Dowling, Alex Mohan, Dean Brophy and Jack Lacey; forwards Ronan Coffey and Jack Owens.

The Heath's Neil Keane and Portlaoise's Gary Saunders complete the back six while PJ Daly and Barry Howlin form the midfield. The Portarlington trio of Ronan Coffey, Sean Michael Corcoran and Daragh Galvin lead the Laois attack with Jack Owens, Damon Larkin and Josh Lacey for company.

Laois take on Westmeath this Saturday (February 15) at 2pm in MW Hire O'Moore Park.

LAOIS

Team: Matthew Byron (Courtwood); Mikey Dowling (Portlaoise), Alex Mohan (Portarlington), Neil Keane (The Heath); Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s), Gary Saunders (Portlaoise), Jack Lacey (St Joseph's); PJ Daly (The Heath), Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s); Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Jack Owens (Emo), Damon Larkin (Portlaoise); Sean Michael Corcoran (Portarlington), Daragh Galvin (Portarlington), Josh Lacey (St Joseph's).