Laois hurler included in GAA's Team of the Week

Despite coming out on the wrong side of the scoreline at Cusack Park over the weekend, Laois hurler Paddy Purcell's has been included on the GAA's Team of the Week.

Laois went down to Clare by eight points in truly atrocious conditions at Cusack Park on Sunday. All four seasons were on show in Ennis as incessant rain was accompanied by sporadic sunshine, hailstones and even thunder and lightning before a rainbow greeted the final whistle.

Laois stuck with Brian Lohan's unbeaten side for the majority but faded in the final quarter, Clare's five-points from the bench ensuring the hosts completed their third consecutive victory with six of the last seven points going their way.

2019 Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year, Paddy Purcell, lined out for the O'Moore men and his performance has warranted his inclusion in the GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week.

Laois are back in action this Saturday night when they welcome Colm Bonnar's Carlow to Portlaoise for a winner-takes-all clash in a bid for Division 1 survival.

GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week

1: Damien Jordan (Carlow)

2: Joe O’Connor (Wexford), 3: Liam Ryan (Wexford), 4: Liam Corry (Clare)

5: Daire Gray (Dublin), 6: Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath), 7: Bill Cooper (Cork)

8: Rian McBride (Dublin), 9: Tony Kelly (Clare)

10: David Reidy (Clare), 11: Jack O’Connor (Wexford), 12: Paddy Purcell (Laois)

13: Shane Conway (Kerry), 14: Richie Hogan (Kilkenny), 15: Cathal Dolan (Roscommon)