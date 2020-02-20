Laois women among LGFA 'Learn to Lead' leadership programme graduates

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association honoured the 20 graduates from its inaugural “learn to lead” Female Leadership programme at Croke Park last Saturday evening.

The programme was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football in areas of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

Over four days and six evenings, the LGFA examined diverse leadership skills and focused on the skill-sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands – coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

The Programme commenced on Saturday, March 23, 2019, and concluded last Saturday with the Final Leadership Day at Croke Park, followed by graduation at The Croke Park, where the keynote speaker was Joan Kehoe, Global Head of Alternative Investment Services at JP Morgan.

Among the 20 graduates of the programme were Laois women Eimear O'Connor from Mountrath who graduated in the area of administration and Ratheniska's Niamh Dunne who completed the PR/Media programme.