Preview: Laois and Carlow hurlers set to duel it out in Portlaoise

Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Round 4

Laois v Carlow

MW Hire O'Moore Park @7pm, Saturday 22nd February

Odds: Laois 3/10 | Draw 10/1 | Carlow 3/1

Heading into the fourth round of the Allianz National Hurling League, this clash between neighbours Laois and Carlow will condemn the loser to the relegation play-off in a fortnight's time.

The two counties currently occupy the bottom positions of the Division 1 Group B table, winless and pointless from their opening three fixtures. As expected, it's all boiled down to Saturday night’s game at MW Hire O’Moore Park which will likely seal one of their fates.

While not the actual relegation final, this fixture will send the loser to the relegation duel against the last-place team from Group A - again, most likely Westmeath where they'll duel it out to retain Division 1 status.

Eddie Brennan's Laois hurlers have yet to register any points to the league table. Losses to Wexford, Dublin and Clare leaves the O'Moore men precariously placed in fifth, ahead of Colm Bonnar's Carlow by a healthier score difference alone. However, the manner of the Laois defeats makes for more optimistic reading.

Laois trailed Wexford by just two points at the break in Round 1 before wilting in the second half to the physically fitter Leinster champions and succumbing to an 11-point loss. Things didn't go their way in Round 2 at Parnell Park, Mattie Kenny's Dublin sending four goals past Laois goalkeeper and captain Enda Rowland in what was a testing day for the Laois squad.

Then, as Storm Dennis made his presence known across the country, the Laois men travelled to Cusack Park to battle Brian Lohan's unbeaten side and the elements. All four seasons were on show in Ennis as incessant rain was accompanied by sporadic sunshine, hailstones and even thunder and lightning before a rainbow greeted the final whistle.

Despite trailing by two points late on, Laois again faded in the final quarter as Clare ran out eight-point winners. A lot was made of the playing conditions on the day, some Laois players requiring hot showers at half-time just to get the blood flowing. Any mention of player welfare were quickly brushed away and ignored, but Sunday's loss came with an additional expense for the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions.

Colm Stapleton departed the fray just 10-minutes in following a heavy challenge, as did newcomer Diarmuid Conway but both are back to start against Carlow. Clough-Ballacolla's Stephen Bergin was forced off with a gash above the knee, picked up by the TG4 cameras, while more worryingly Ryan Mullaney could be in for for a period on the sidelines with an injury that forced him off against Clare.

Eddie Brennan's starting team features two changes from the side that lost to Clare. Rosenallis' John Lennon comes in for his first start of the league as he continues his return to fitness to take up Mullaney's place at centre-back. The other absentee is Stephen Bergin with Borris-Kilcotton's Aaron Dunphy taking his place in the full-forward line.

Carlow boss Colm Bonnar welcomes back a host of players for Saturday's visit to Portlaoise with the likes of Ger Coady, Eddie Byrne, Diarmuid Byrne and Chris Nolan all available for selection.

It often tends to have a derby-like atmosphere when these two bordering counties meet, and with both camps well aware of the significance of tonight's game, it's set to be another close contest.

The game gets underway at 7pm in MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

TEAMS

Laois: Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix); Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla), Frank Flanagan (Portlaoise), Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick); Padraig Delaney (The Harps), John Lennon (Rosenallis), Ciaran McEvoy (Portlaoise); Colm Stapleton (Borris-Kilcotton), Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis); Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill), Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton), James Keyes (Colt).

Carlow: Damien Jordan; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Ross Smithers, David English, Diarmuid Byrne; Jack Kavanagh, Aaron Amond; John Nolan, Paul Coady, Kevin McDonald; Marty Kavanagh, Ed Byrne, Chris Nolan.