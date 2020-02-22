FOLLOW LIVE: All the latest from the Laois hurlers crunch league clash with Carlow

Eddie Brennan's Laois hurlers host near-neighbours Carlow in a winner-takes-all Division 1 duel in the Allianz National Hurling League tonight at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The two counties currently occupy the bottom positions of the Division 1 Group B table, winless and pointless from their opening three fixtures. As was always on the cards, it's all boiled down to tonight’s game in Portlaoise which will likely seal one of their Division 1 fates.

Throw-in is 7pm and you can follow the game as it happens below: